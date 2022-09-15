National Eating Disorders Association to Hold Fairfield County Fundraising/Awareness Walk in Wilton

The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) will hold its Fairfield County NEDA Walk on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.). NEDA Walks spread awareness about the realities of eating disorders and build supportive, local communities of hope, strength, and recovery.

The NEDA Walk is a family-friendly event that begins with activities including face painting, and features local businesses, a chance to win prizes through raffles, hand-crafted artwork, and a visit from College Creamery. The opening ceremony includes motivational speakers, a few dance moves by the DJ, and a gentle yoga stretch followed by an inspirational walk.

Money raised from the walk will help fund the NEDA Helpline and other vital programs focused on prevention, cures and access to quality care. Over the course of 2022, NEDA will be in more than 50 communities across the United States, building community through programs and initiatives ensuring that everyone has access to the support they deserve. When we connect, we thrive. Join us as we come one step closer to a world without eating disorders!

Visit the NEDA Fairfield County/Wilton Walk website to pre-register or learn more about how to join tens of thousands of passionate walkers, participating in-person or virtually, across the country to make a difference in the fight against eating disorders.

The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m.; registration/activities begin at 9:30 a.m.

The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by eating disorders. NEDA supports individuals and families affected by eating disorders, and serves as a catalyst for prevention, cures and access to quality care. Through its programs and services, NEDA raises awareness, builds communities of support and recovery, funds research and puts essential resources into the hands of those in need.