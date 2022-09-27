Wilton’s Minks to Sinks Returns, to Benefit Family & Children’s Agency; Donations Needed for Massive Tag Sale

Thousands of items from children’s toys to clothing, furniture to housewares, will be on sale in Wilton this weekend during the twice-yearly Minks to Sinks, the massive tag sale that has been running since 1931 and is organized by more than nearly 200 Wilton-area volunteers.

Proceeds from Minks to Sinks benefit Family & Children’s Agency, (FCA), a Norwalk-based nonprofit providing social services for children, families, adults, and seniors. This year’s sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 1-Monday, Oct. 3.

Minks to Sinks is held under the white tents at 395 Danbury Rd., on the corner of School Rd. and Rte. 7/Danbury Rd., near the Wilton High School tennis courts.

Donating or consigning to the sale is a great way to declutter closets, garages, and attics while recycling and reusing. This year, donation hours have been extended to allow community members more opportunities to bring items. 

On-site consignment and donation hours:

      • Tuesday, Sept. 27: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
      • Wednesday, Sept. 28
        • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
        • 4-7 p.m.
      • Thursday, Sept. 29: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Items go on sale Saturday, Oct. 1; all items are half-price on Sunday and Monday. 

Spring 2022 Sale:

      • Saturday, Oct. 1: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
      • Sunday, Oct. 2 (Bargain Day): 12-4 p.m.
      • Monday, Oct. 3 (Bargain Day): 9-11:30 a.m.

For more information about Minks to Sinks, including an updated list of items that are not accepted, visit the Minks to Sinks website.

