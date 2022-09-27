Wilton Youth Sports Round Up: Sept. 24-25, 2022

Results and scores are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the “Submit a Story” link on the website by noon on Monday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email). Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.

Wilton Soccer Association

Wilton 2014 Girls Team Spirit vs. Greenwich Heat, with 5-2 Win

Wilton Girls 2014 Team Spirit continued a strong performance and really worked together in their game on Sunday against Greenwich Heat. Wilton took an early lead, with Greenwich coming back aggressively before half-time. However, the Wilton girls’ defense had a strong showing, keeping the ball on Greenwich’s side for most of the second half. Wilton girls went on to win the hard-fought game 5-2.

Wilton Youth Field Hockey

WYFH 6 Blue Remains Undefeated with 1-0 Win Over Ridgefield

Wilton 6 Blue remains undefeated with a 1-0 win over Ridgefield last weekend. Taylor Lishnoff scored the only goal early in the game off a perfect corner pass from Maeve Ryder. Wilton’s offense dominated the rest of the game with the ball rarely leaving Ridgefield’s zone. When it did, great defense from Elise Ayoub and Abby Kreuzer left Ridgefield scoreless.

WYFH 7/8 White Falls to Joel Barlow 2-3 — Close Contest Leaves Warriors Short

WYFH 7/8 White lost a close game 2-3 to Joel Barlow, where all members of the team contributed. Wilton saw excellent offensive movement and momentum throughout the game, and great play from Wilton goalies Isabella Brown and Nora Walencikowski. Olivia Doerner nicely converted the sole Warrior goal for the day. The Warriors had multiple opportunities to tie it up when the score was 1-2 but couldn’t capitalize on a corner. A strong offensive push from Joel Barlow led to the third and final goal, securing the game.

WYFH 7 Blue Rolls to 2 Victories on the Weekend: Defeats Joel Barlow and Fairfield

Thanks to team managers for planning a wonderful pre-game tailgate on Sunday night and having players support the 8 Blue team leading up to their own game.

The 7 Blue team went 2-0 on the weekend, defeating Joel Barlow and Fairfield. After two games over the weekend, Wilton 7 Blue moved on to a 4-1 record.

They put up a commanding performance against Redding on Saturday evening, cruising to a 2-0 win. The single goal of the first half was made by Elissa Enman. Phoebe Crist and Melanie Gregson were able to make some fantastic defensive stops off the opponents’ few breakaways. In the second half, Maddie Soccio scored to cap off persistent and impressive rebounding efforts of the entire offense. Mary Kowal protected the goal during the shutout game. The Wilton 7 Blue team dominated the run of play, preventing Redding from maintaining any useful possession in the attacking half of the field.

Sunday was an exciting game with a 2-1 win. The game was fast-paced from the start with both teams moving the ball from one circle to the other, but neither gained the advantage. Fairfield increased pressure in the second quarter and caught a lucky break when one of the Wilton defenders went down, putting the score at 0-1 at the half. Wilton increased pressure in the second half and kept the ball down on the Fairfield side of the field. In the fourth quarter, Soccio scored a goal after a hard-fought corner. This was followed quickly by the winning goal by Lauren Ely after another corner. Fairfield pushed back hard and came close with a corner in the last 30 seconds, but the Wilton defense held them off.

WYFH 8 Blue Goes 2-0-1 Over Weekend: Team Records Two Shutout Victories

After a three-game weekend, Wilton’s 8 Blue field hockey team came out on top with two wins and a tie to up its season record to 3-1-1.

The weekend’s first match was at home against New Fairfield. The game started as a seesaw battle in the neutral zone with no shots on goal by either team for the first eight minutes. The deadlock was broken after a New Fairfield turnover led to a Wilton goal scored by Georgia DiNapoli on an assist by Casey O’Connor. From that point on, the outmatched New Fairfield squad struggled to contain Wilton during the next three quarters as Wilton added the following tallies: Addie Priest assisted by Oliwa Mroz; Riley O’Malley assisted by O’Connor, and O’Malley assisted by DiNapoli. Wilton goaltender Ava Salvino turned aside all of New Fairfield’s shots to get her first shutout of the season with a 4-0 victory.

Six hours later, the Warriors were back at it for a game under the lights at Redding. In the early going, Wilton struggled to find its groove as Redding’s superior ball control kept Wilton on the defensive. As the first quarter was coming to an end, fans on both sides lost track of the game as they watched a comet-like Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket light up the night sky on its way to deploy 52 Starlink satellites. Back on earth, Wilton began to effectively counter Redding’s ball carrying and control through a grinding man-to-man coverage of Redding’s attackers. Early in the second quarter, the Warriors found their groove by breaking up a Redding play at midfield that led to the only score of the game — a Wilton goal by Hannah Salvino. For the next 25-plus minutes, both teams played to a draw while having their chances to score. At the final whistle, Wilton goaltender Ava Salvino had her second shutout of the day at 1-0, an effort that was backstopped by her defenders who contained Redding while feeding balls to Wilton’s midfielders and offense.

Back on their home field, after a full day of rest, the Warriors played Fairfield on a rain-slicked turf that saw players lose their footing throughout the match. The first quarter of play between the evenly matched teams was largely spent in the neutral zone with both teams having limited scoring opportunities. Play in the second quarter shifted from the neutral zone to Fairfield’s defensive end as Wilton intensified its attack. As the referee’s whistle blew to end the second quarter, an unsafe pass by Fairfield set up a time-expired corner shot by Wilton that went wide-left after four touches by Wilton’s offensive line. In the third quarter, Fairfield broke the 0-0 stalemate by scoring after Wilton’s defenders were slow to clear the ball in front of their goal. Continued Fairfield pressure led to a Fairfield corner and shot on goal that Wilton’s goaltender Ava Salvino kicked aside to the 20-yard line. Late in the fourth quarter, a determined Warriors team put together the play it needed — an assist from Sophia Solomon on the right wing to Lily Leary for the 1-1 game-tying goal, where the score stood as time ran out on the scoreboard.

WYFH 5 Blue Defeats Ridgefield, 2-0

Another great game for the fifth-grade field hockey team on Saturday. The girls battled with Ridgefield on their home turf for their first win of the season. Solid stick-to-stick passing and ball control in the first half by Addison Grippando, Caitlin Rayment, Adeline Hatch and Eloise Kane on attack kept the pressure on, while Reese Gould, Brooke McMenamey and Mackenzie Dobson consistently blocked Ridgefield from getting past the 50. An exciting breakaway and smart shot by Kane gave Wilton the 1-0 lead at the half. The second half, featuring a strong Wilton defense led by Josie Fontana, Katherine Shim, Auburn Upright and Sophia Wong prevented a single shot on goal by Ridgefield while the midfield and attack continued their assault. Delaney Ripp and Kate Brennan helped bolster the front line and Rory Sheehy’s slick goal off of a corner gave the girls the 2-0 win. A true team effort and tough playing by all continue to deliver success for the fifth-grade girls!