ELECTION 2022: Candidate Endorsements — Sept. 27, 2022

Former CT Senate Minority Leader John McKinney endorses Toni Boucher for State Senate

Former CT Senate Minority Leader John McKinney has endorsed Toni Boucher for the 26th District’s State Senate seat, which includes Wilton, Westport, Weston, Redding and parts of Ridgefield, New Canaan, Darien and Stamford.

“Toni Boucher loves Connecticut and she loves helping people,” McKinney said. “Toni is a mother and a grandmother who cares deeply about our state’s future. Toni is also a dear and trusted friend. For many years, I was honored to serve the people of southwestern Connecticut alongside Toni in the General Assembly. No one works harder on behalf of her constituents. She is an independent thinker who is a well-respected voice for everyone. I wholeheartedly endorse Toni to be the next state senator to represent the good people of the 26th District.”

McKinney, the son of former Fourth District Congressman Stewart B. McKinney, served for several years as the highest-ranking Republican in Connecticut after Gov. M. Jodi Rell left office in 2011.

McKinney highlighted how in 2013, Boucher was appointed to chair a bipartisan committee in the wake of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. The committee helped produce a package of sweeping gun control, school safety, and mental health policy measures which have since become law and are a national model for other states to follow.

“Toni stepped up and brought people together during a tremendously painful time in our state’s history,” McKinney said. “She exhibited true leadership in helping to forge that compromise legislation. What Toni did was courageous.”

“To this day, I remain humbled that Sen. McKinney saw fit to appoint me to serve in that critical leadership role,” Boucher said. “I have long admired John McKinney for his centrism and how he unflinchingly stands up for what he believes in. He is a fiscal conservative and a social moderate, as am I. Working with John McKinney taught me how to be an effective lawmaker. It really boils down to common sense and always remembering that the best interests of the people must always be our top priority as elected officials. I thank John for his endorsement, his commitment to public service and his friendship.”

CT Realtors Endorse Toni Boucher

Real estate coalition says Boucher is best choice to “ensure there is a positive environment for living in or transferring property in CT.”

Toni Boucher, 26th State Senate District candidate, has received the endorsement of the Connecticut Realtors, which represents 20,000 members involved in all aspects of real estate in Connecticut.

“We are pleased to relay our Association has voted to endorse your candidacy for Senate District 26,” wrote Connecticut Realtors 2022 President Tammy Felenstein. “The Association carefully evaluates candidates in determining who may best ensure there is a positive environment for living in or transferring property in Connecticut. Thank you for your commitment to serve, and we wish you all the best in the election.”

“To have the enthusiastic backing of our state’s real estate professionals is truly humbling,” Boucher said. “Connecticut Realtors want a more affordable Connecticut — a Connecticut they can ‘sell’ — and so do I.

“I support removing estate and gift taxes in Connecticut. I oppose any increases to our property tax burdens, including a statewide property tax and any expanded or new conveyance taxes. I also oppose any type of so-called ‘Mansion Tax.’ I am asking Democrats, Independents, Republicans and unaffiliated voters for their support, and if elected, I pledge to work across the aisle to bring about the positive environment that our real estate industry envisions.”

Boucher served as 26th District State Senator from 2008 to 2019 and as a State Representative from 1997 to 2008.