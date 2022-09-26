Ambler Farm Day is a “Pig” Deal — Don’t Miss Wilton’s Iconic Fall Festival This Weekend [VIDEO]

This weekend, Wilton plays host to its iconic fall festival, Ambler Farm Day. Thousands of visitors, old friends and new, return every year to this beloved Wilton tradition. This year’s event is on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 12-4 p.m. Ambler Farm is located at 257 Hurlbutt St.
GOOD Morning Wilton got an up-close look at this “Pig” Deal, and there’s no “snout” about it, you’ll want to be sure to mark your calendars for this can’t-miss event.
The beloved favorite activities return and organizers have added even more new ones for the whole family to commemorate fall: scarecrow making, hayrides, apple slingshot, Dunk-A-Local celebrity, the Pumpkin Patch, pie-in-the-face, hay maze, live music, children’s crafts, tap-a-tree toss, sweets and treats sale, produce at the farmstand, animals, and many more. There’s also an expanded Ambler Shop, selling the farm’s popular t-shirts, fleeces, hoodies and lunch bags, plus Melissa & Doug Ambler Farm farm puzzles.
It’s Ambler Farm’s biggest fundraiser of the year, helping make sure that this Wilton jewel continues to operate as one of the best parts of the Wilton community all year round.
Organizers say that the event is not possible without the help of volunteers, the backbone of this event. There are various ways to get involved before and during the event. Here are some ways to help:
- Donate used clothes for the Make-Your-Own-Scarecrow station: This popular activity relies on the generosity of donations to make it such a success. Clothing donations can be dropped off at the bin outside the White Carriage Barn at Ambler Farm (257 Hurlbutt St.). Long-sleeved shirts, pants and sweaters/sweatshirts size 12 youth and up are preferred. Wondering if your donations are what we’re looking for? Feel free to email Laura Guzewicz with any questions.
- Own a bakery or work in a commercial kitchen? Do you work for a local business or know someone who does? Ambler Farm Day organizers are interested in cookies, cupcakes, brownies, fudge, candy or caramel apples, fresh breads, muffins and other treats; wrapped to sell (please indicate if nuts are included). Drop off at the farm on Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Ambler Farm Carriage Barn; or curbside on the day of the event, from 10-10:30 a.m. Email Amy Devore with Bake Sale questions.
- Volunteer on the big day! Anyone interested in volunteering, either the day of the event or prior, can sign up online. Email Kim Biltoft with volunteering questions.