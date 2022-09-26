Ambler Farm Day is a “Pig” Deal — Don’t Miss Wilton’s Iconic Fall Festival This Weekend [VIDEO]

This weekend, Wilton plays host to its iconic fall festival, Ambler Farm Day. Thousands of visitors, old friends and new, return every year to this beloved Wilton tradition. This year’s event is on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 12-4 p.m. Ambler Farm is located at 257 Hurlbutt St.

GOOD Morning Wilton got an up-close look at this “Pig” Deal, and there’s no “snout” about it, you’ll want to be sure to mark your calendars for this can’t-miss event.

The beloved favorite activities return and organizers have added even more new ones for the whole family to commemorate fall: scarecrow making, hayrides, apple slingshot, Dunk-A-Local celebrity, the Pumpkin Patch, pie-in-the-face, hay maze, live music, children’s crafts, tap-a-tree toss, sweets and treats sale, produce at the farmstand, animals, and many more. There’s also an expanded Ambler Shop, selling the farm’s popular t-shirts, fleeces, hoodies and lunch bags, plus Melissa & Doug Ambler Farm farm puzzles.

It’s Ambler Farm’s biggest fundraiser of the year, helping make sure that this Wilton jewel continues to operate as one of the best parts of the Wilton community all year round.

Organizers say that the event is not possible without the help of volunteers, the backbone of this event. There are various ways to get involved before and during the event. Here are some ways to help: