“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Sept 26, 2022: Undefeated WHS Football, Girls Soccer 3-0 Over Stamford, FanFest Debuts PLUS Gretchen McMahon Photos [VIDEO]

It’s Week 4 for Wilton High School sports and “Warrior Sports Week on GMW“ has all the action and results on how your favorite teams fared. WSW‘s host, WHS sophomore Alex K., reports from the football sidelines at the first home game of the season with another amazing win and a highlight from Wilton girls soccer and senior captain Heather Plowright.

Plus Wilton Athletics debuted the first annual FanFest celebration and Gretchen McMahon Photography returns to GOOD Morning Wilton with the first shots of the year.

Watch this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” and check it all out, here.

GOOD Morning Wilton features Wilton High School sports photos taken by Gretchen McMahon Photography, who shot all images unless otherwise noted.