Wilton Real Estate Report (September 16-22, 2022): Latest Property Transfers Still Pushing Wilton’s Median Price Higher

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from September 16-22, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported six residential properties transferred to new owners.

Four of the six homes sold above $1.1 million, with one of those reaching $1.65 million.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

48 Mollbrook Drive: Dorothea A. Davatzes to Oudeh Ahmadian and Hamidreza Zamani, for $1,125,000

12 Broad Axe Lane: Maria T. and Jeffrey R. Engborg to Michael and Kelly Fontaine, for $725,000

110 Wild Duck Road: David W. and Lisa W. Burns to Rhett and Magdalena De La Harpe, for $910,000

300 Mountain Road: Christopher W. and Theresa M. Brubeck to James and Kimberly Forsythe, for $1,290,000

3 Drum Hill Road: James A. Saxe, Jr., and Nancy D. Saxe to Stephen Nicholas Kowalski and Hannah Reeve Kowalski, for $1,305,000

98 Belden Hill Road: Mary C. and Michael E. Morgan to Andrew E. and Niyosha Arthur, for $1,650,000