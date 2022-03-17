Wilton’s Northeast Volleyball Club 18 Open Team Wins Gold

Northeast Volleyball Club’s 18 Open team took first place in the American Division at USA Volleyball’s Northeast Qualifier Tournament (NEQ) in Philadelphia. The tournament was held on March 11-13 at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

The girls defeated Dallas-based MADFROG 18’s in the finals, taking first place out of 53 teams in the Division.

Players on Northeast Volleyball’s teams come from towns within Fairfield and Westchester counties. Wilton High School was represented by Caitlin Allen, a WHS junior and 6 foot 2-inch middle blocker for the 18 Open team. Many athletes on the team are committed to play NCAA volleyball, where they will compete at Army West Point, Wheaton College, Hunter College, Middlebury College, Colby College, and the University of New Haven.

The team trains at Northeast Volleyball Club in the Four Seasons Racquet Club on Rte. 7 and is coached by Brendan McGourn, former assistant coach of the Yale University women’s volleyball team and three-time NCAA National Champion at Springfield College as a collegiate player.

By winning gold at NEQ, the Northeast 18 Open team was awarded a bid to the most prestigious juniors volleyball tournament in the country, USA Volleyball’s Girls Junior Nationals, to be held in Phoenix on April 22-24. They will be one of a few teams representing the East Coast at this event and will be competing with top teams from all over the country.

“We are thrilled for this incredible group of young women,” Northeast Volleyball Director Garrett Minyard said. “Winning a national qualifier tournament and earning a bid to Junior Nationals is something that most club volleyball athletes never experience, and we could not be prouder of their growth and team effort.”