Wilton’s Tree Lighting will Go Virtual for 2020

Health and safety is the theme of this year’s lighting of the tree on Wilton’s Town Green to officially start the town’s holiday season. For 2020, residents will be able to watch a video of the lighting this Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., via GOOD Morning Wilton or by tuning into the Town’s Optimum Channel 79.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice will be joined by two special guests, Chief of Police and Emergency Management Director John Lynch and Fire Chief Jim Blanchfield, who will light the tree. Wilton’s newly appointed Police Commissioner Adrienne Reedy will perform Christmas carols.