Wilton’s Scout Troop 125 Adjusts a Holiday Tradition (Thanks, COVID) to Still Honor Veterans

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a change for yet another Wilton holiday tradition.

This year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Scouts of Wilton Troop 125 won’t be able to sell Christmas wreaths in person in front of the Village Market and Orem’s Diner as they’ve done for the past 40 years. Despite faithfully running their fundraiser sale in past years in the rain, snow or sunshine, due to this year’s health restrictions the Troop has opted to move to an online sale instead.

They now have created a website where their wreaths and garlands are available for order, and the scouts have been busy decorating wreaths for their loyal customers. Troop 125 has a goal of selling 900 wreaths this year–albeit virtually.

Funds from the sale help support the scouts’ annual wreath-laying on veterans graves at Hillside Cemetery as well, and the troop usually donates about 150 wreaths to this endeavor. They’ll still be able to lay the wreaths even if they can’t make the sales in person.