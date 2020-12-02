Wilton Encore Club Raises $5,400 for Wilton Social Services, Despite Pandemic

The Wilton Encore Club usually holds its annual Fashion Show/Fundraiser in October at Shore and Country Club to help raise funds for Wilton Social Services. Unfortunately, this year that event had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the club’s dedicated members came through, and with their generous donations, Wilton Encore Club was able to present Sarah Heath, the director of Wilton Social Services, with a check for $5,400.

Wilton Encore Club is a social organization for women from Wilton and the surrounding areas. They invite the community to visit the club’s website to see what other things the members are doing to keep busy during the pandemic.