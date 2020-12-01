Kiwanis Clubs Record Pumpkin Sales Brings $5,790 for Family & Children’s Agency

The Wilton Kiwanis Club recently presented a check for $5,790 to Family & Children’s Agency (FCA) following the very successful Pumpkin Sale Charity Weekend, held during the club’s annual October Pumpkin Patch. The profits from that weekend set records relative to past year’s pumpkin sales, with the help of Wilton Minks to Sinks members. Kiwanis officials say the Minks to Sinks volunteers’ efforts in both promotion and working at the Patch that weekend “were instrumental in producing those profits.”

Pictured above (L-r): Den Taylor (Kiwanis President-Elect), Paul Hannah (Kiwanis Pumpkin Sale Committee Chairman), Rob Cashel (FCA President and CEO), Michelle Doggett (Wilton Minks to Sinks Chair), and Carol Boehly (Kiwanis Pumpkin Sale Charity Coordinator).