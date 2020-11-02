Wind Downs Wilton Trees and Large Branches, Advisory Issued

UPDATE, 1:15 P.M.–Eversource now reporting 405 customers without power.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state until 7 p.m. Monday evening. Northwest winds this morning have been stronger than expected with gusts to 49 MPH in Hartford and 51 MPH in Willimantic. Winds are currently gusting to 30-50 MPH across much of the state.

There’s a report of at least one Wilton tree down, blocking the road on Maplewood Lane, and another on Middlebrook Farm Road at the cul-de-sac.

Eversource and UI are currently reporting 230 customers out in Wilton and 12,949 across the state.

Wilton Police will update with lists of street closures impacted by any fallen trees or tree limbs and utility poles.

The strong winds are expected to continue for the next several hours this afternoon and could still gust from 40-50 MPH at times. These winds are expected to cause additional power outages during the afternoon.

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will continue to closely monitor the strong winds. Additional updates may be sent out if wind gusts above 55 MPH are reported.