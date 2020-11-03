Wilton Garden Club Honored with Eight Awards by National and State Garden Clubs

The Wilton Garden Club received eight notable awards at the 91st Annual Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut Awards Meeting, which took place by Zoom Webinar on Oct. 28. The Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut is the largest volunteer gardening organization in the world, comprised of 120 clubs with over 6,000 members. Its mission is to coordinate and encourage higher standards in all aspects of gardening, including protecting natural resources and promoting civic beauty, and is far-reaching throughout the state.

“We are honored by the recognition we received,” Wilton Garden Club president Nancy Greeley said. “Our projects are team efforts by members who care deeply about Wilton and strive to make this a town we are proud to call home.”

The Wilton Garden Club received the following awards:

New England Garden Clubs Award

National Gardening Association Award: awarded to a Club for its work with children who create an edible garden; awarded to Wilton Garden Club, for its Green Teens Program.

Federated Garden Clubs of CT Awards