Wilton Garden Club Honored with Eight Awards by National and State Garden Clubs

The Wilton Garden Club received eight notable awards at the 91st Annual Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut Awards Meeting, which took place by Zoom Webinar on Oct. 28. The Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut is the largest volunteer gardening organization in the world, comprised of 120 clubs with over 6,000 members. Its mission is to coordinate and encourage higher standards in all aspects of gardening, including protecting natural resources and promoting civic beauty, and is far-reaching throughout the state.
“We are honored by the recognition we received,” Wilton Garden Club president Nancy Greeley said. “Our projects are team efforts by members who care deeply about Wilton and strive to make this a town we are proud to call home.”
The Wilton Garden Club received the following awards:
New England Garden Clubs Award
National Gardening Association Award: awarded to a Club for its work with children who create an edible garden; awarded to Wilton Garden Club, for its Green Teens Program.
Federated Garden Clubs of CT Awards
- Public Relations Certificate of Individual Achievement: awarded to WGC member Gretchen Kilmartin, for the development of the Club’s new website.
- Youth–Club Certificate of Achievement: for outstanding work with youth in a school setting; awarded to Wilton Garden Club, for its 17-day Internship Program with four Wilton High School students.
- Luckner Youth Award: for outstanding work with youth in programs conducted outside of a school setting; awarded to Wilton Garden Club, for its work with the Wilton Woman’s Club members and their daughters at the Trackside Teen Center youth garden, with Green Teens after school gardening program; and at the Outdoor Learning Center at Miller-Driscoll Elementary School.
Civic Development Tribute Award: honors outstanding contributions in the area of civic development; awarded to WGC member Suzanne Knutson, for years of civic beautification efforts in Wilton.
- Joyce P. Harris Award: for outstanding horticulture achievement in the recipient’s Club and community; awarded to WGC member Karen Murchison (pictured in main image), for all she has accomplished managing the Club’s greenhouse.
- Yearbook Certificate: following National Garden Club scoring and guidelines; awarded to Wilton Garden Club (2nd Place)
- Special Certificate: for unusual projects, which do not fit under any other category and are the equivalent of a top award; awarded to Wilton Garden Club, for its efforts using Zoom and Social Media to keep its members connected and active during the COVID-19 quarantine.