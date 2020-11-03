GMW’s ELECTION 2020 Central: Updates and RESULTS–LIVE!

Welcome to GOOD Morning Wilton‘s Election 2020 Central!

We’ll update this page with news throughout the day. Then, we’ll go live as soon as we have results in from the registrars and Wilton’s three precincts, sometime very soon after 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

UPDATE, 8:18 a.m.–There were lines at the polls when they opened at 6 a.m. and in the first hour or so Tuesday morning, but voters are reporting the lines moved quickly and the poll workers have everything running very efficiently. Now, lines are minimal and people are moving in and out quickly.

As of 8 a.m., 497 people had voted at Middlebrook, and 470 at Cider Mill. Numbers are unreported from Wilton High School so far.

As of the end of day Monday, Nov. 2, there were 4,984 absentee ballots that had been returned. As of the 13,326 eligible Wilton voters (unofficial count, this will change through the day with Election Day Registration), that’s 37.4% of Wilton voting absentee. But voters can still submit absentee ballots today, so that number will likely rise.

Original story:

As soon as we have preliminary results from Wilton’s three precincts, we’ll post them here (below) and we’ll go LIVE on GMW‘s Vimeo channel, YouTube channel and Facebook, as well as right here on this page. We’ll also update the post as we get additional information, including preliminary results from absentee ballots and Election Day registration (EDR) votes. Please note: any absentee ballots put into the dropbox on Nov. 3 get processed the next day, so there still will be additional absentee ballots counted on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Registrars have until Saturday, Nov. 7 to submit unofficial vote counts to the Secretary of State, although Wilton’s registrars say they’ll likely be done well before Saturday. As soon as we can give you the official Wilton tallies, as well as for the legislative candidates overall, we’ll let you know. And of course, we’ll bring you updates if anyone concedes or is announced as a winner.

Remember, the results are unofficial results, based on voting machine tallies collected at each of Wilton’s three polling places plus absentee/EDR ballots, until the registrars of voters confirm the outcome. And even that won’t be official and final until the CT Secretary of State confirms it.

Wilton Results–NOT YET FINAL

President/Vice President (Electors)

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D)

Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R)

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian)

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (Green)

Congressional Representative–4th District

Jim Himes (D)

Jonathan Riddle (R)

Brian Merien (I)

State Senator–26th District

Will Haskell (D)

Kim Healy (R)

Kim Healy (I)

State Representative–143rd District

Stephanie Thomas (D)

Patrizia Zucaro (R)

Patrizia Zucaro (I)

Stephanie Thomas (Working Families)

State Representative–125th District

Tom O’Dea (R)

Registrar of Voters

Karen Birck (D)

Annalisa Stravato-Favaralo (R)