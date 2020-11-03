COVID-19 Update Nov. 3–Nine New Wilton Cases, Lamont Rolls Back CT to Phase 2

There were unfortunate indicators for Connecticut, Fairfield County, and Wilton on Monday, Nov. 2, as the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed the state, county and town are firmly in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Statewide

With the steadily increase rate of COVID-19 cases as well as significant jumps in hospitalization across the state, Gov. Lamont announced that Connecticut will roll back to Phase 2–or 2.1–rules beginning Friday, Nov. 6.

Phase 2.1 rules are a slightly modified version of the previously enacted Phase 2 rules. The major changes that will occur under Phase 2.1 include:

Restaurants will reduce to 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 8 people limited to a table

Restaurants and entertainment venues (i.e. bowling allies, movie theaters, arcades, etc.) will be required to close by 9:30 p.m., with the exception of food takeout and delivery services, which will be allowed to continue after 9:30 p.m.

Personal services, such as hair salons and barber shops, will remain at 75% capacity

Event venues will be limited to 25 people indoor, 50 people outdoor

Performing arts venues and movie theaters will have a capacity of 100 people

Religious gatherings will be limited to 50% capacity or 100 people maximum.

Employers are reminded to maximize telework to the extent possible, and anyone over age 60 and with chronic conditions are urged to remain home as much as possible.

The governor is expected to soon issue an executive order implementing Phase 2.1, and the Department of Economic and Community Development in the coming days will provide businesses with further guidance on the changes.

Since Friday, there were 2,651 new COVID-19 positive cases reported (out of 79,066 tests), as well as 11 deaths. Hospitalizations now number 340 across the state.

Fairfield County

According to COVID Act Now, Fairfield County is now considered at a high COVID risk level (red), which they describe as “either actively experiencing an outbreak or at extreme risk. COVID cases are exponentially growing and/or Fairfield County’s COVID preparedness is significantly below international standards.”

What put Fairfield County over the top is a daily new case rate of 27.8 cases per 100,000 people. Since Friday, there were 893 new Fairfield County cases. In addition, there are 93 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. Of the 11 new hospitalized patients in CT, 10 of them were here.

Wilton

On Monday, Wilton’s new cases numbered nine, bringing the total to 316 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. During Monday evening’s Board of Selectmen meeting, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said that the new cases are spread across all age groups–from new cases in the town’s senior living facilities to a 14-year-old.

Vanderslice reminded residents to adhere to social distancing and mask-wearing protocols, stating, “Mask wearing is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others from the virus.”

Follow the one-way aisles in grocery stores and other retail establishments.

Move to the right, in a single file, on the NRVT and other trails when passing another person.

Wear a mask. Even when with just a few friends or extended family members or people you trust.

With several Wilton residents under quarantine (due to both confirmed positive cases and exposures), Emergency Absentee Ballots are available to anyone unable to go to the polls (COVID-related or other unforeseen illness or disability). A designee can pick up and return a ballot for someone quarantined on Election Day; first complete an Emergency Absentee Ballot application.

The designee can bring the application to the Wilton Town Clerk at Town Hall at 238 Danbury Road between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Once the designee arrives at the vestibule, located at the back of Town Hall, they should contact the Town Clerk’s department at 203.563.0106. The designee will be given a ballot.

After the ballot is completed, the designee can drop the ballot in the dropbox in front of Wilton Police Headquarters before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.