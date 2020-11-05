35th Annual American Artisan Show Returns (ONLINE) to Benefit Wilton Historical Society

The Wilton Historical Society will host the 35th annual American Artisan Show–but with a big change! The important benefit will take place online for an entire month, from Thursday, Nov. 5–Thursday, Dec. 5! Shop online at your convenience from a “by-invitation” group of makers. There is plenty of time for thoughtful gifting and delivery for the holidays. Go to the Wilton Historical Society website or visit the show webpage to start shopping on Nov. 5! Every purchase will support the Wilton Historical Society, as well as the talented artisans from nine states who have hand-made wares for sale.

According to Judy Higby, chair of the American Artisan Show, “We will really miss having the annual show and a festive party in our beautiful historic buildings, but this year that is just not possible. So we have worked very hard to find a new way to support these wonderful artisans who are hard-hit by a lack of fairs and shows at which to sell. You won’t have to spend a frustrating time searching online for well-made and interesting items. The American Artisan Show has pre-selected a terrific group for you, just like our usual show.”

The event is an important fundraising effort for the Wilton Historical Society, supporting the education and historic preservation mission. More than 20 highly-skilled artisans from across the country will be presenting their hand-crafted contemporary and traditional furnishings and wearables in an easy to use online shopping venue. Furniture, art, pottery, fine leather goods, Nantucket-style baskets, candles, Windsor chairs, art, tavern signs, fine jewelry, photography, and much more–will be available for purchase. Every purchase benefits the Wilton Historical Society, and in addition to supporting a local non-profit organization, it also supports skilled artisans creating beautiful hand-crafted contemporary and traditional furnishings and wearables, all made in the USA.

Plus, the show’s fabulous Silent Auction is also accessible from the same site, with a diverse selection, including vintage evening purses, art, and other surprises. The Silent Auction will run at the same time as the American Artisan Show, Nov. 5–Dec. 5.

Selecting the talented artisans are volunteers and trustees Lynda Campbell, Moira Craw, and Catherine Romer, plus Society co-director Kim Mellin, who have invited an interesting assortment of makers, both familiar to from earlier shows, and some new to the event. The Artisan Show Committee is chaired by Judy Higby. Additional members are Meaghan Donovan, Janet Foster, Hal Higby, Dottie Jankowski, Dick Martin, Allison Sanders and Katy Williams.

Many community organizations and generous friends are supporting the American Artisan Show; lead sponsors include Fairfield County Bank and TD Bank, plus Wilson Properties, Wilton Kiwanis, and Village Market.