 Arrowhead Road Bridge Replacement Virtual Public Information Meeting 

The Town of Wilton is currently reviewing the preliminary design for the replacement of the Arrowhead Road bridge over Norwalk River as prepared by the Connecticut Department of Transportation. Proposed work will include the removal of the existing bridge, the construction of a replacement bridge, and roadway improvements.

A virtual informational meeting on the project will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. via Microsoft Teams Live Event and YouTube Live. Instructions on how to access the meeting and other details can be found on the project webpage. The Public Meeting Notice, available on the Town of Wilton website, provides additional details on how to access the event for participants with limited internet access, hearing and speech disabilities, and translation needs.

For more information, please contact Frank Smeriglio, Town Engineer and Assistant Director of Public Works, at 203.563.0152.