New Cases in the Schools; Wilton Likely to Turn ‘Orange’ on Official CT COVID Risk Scale

Last month, Gov. Ned Lamont introduced a new metric to his daily data report for monitoring the spread of COVID-19 across Connecticut communities. The state now tracks the “Average Daily Rate of COVID-19 Cases Among Persons Living in Community Settings per 100,000 Population,” comparing the average daily rate of COVID-19 cases over two weeks for all 169 CT towns.

Officials classify the towns’ risk level by their average daily case rates over two weeks, with guidance for increasing precautions town-wide depending on whether a town registered in the yellow (moderate), orange (concerning) or red (red-alert) zones.

Wilton has been in the yellow zone steadily since the metric was introduced–but that’s likely not to last very long. In the last two weeks, the town’s case rate has been markedly increasing, briefly entering the red-alert level (more than 15 cases per 100,000) before settling back down into the orange.

When Lamont originally introduced the map of towns showing the case rates, there were 11 towns considered red-alert towns. That jumped to 19 towns, before increasing to the current number of 30 red-alert towns. With the state releasing new two-week average daily case rate calculations each Thursday, it’s highly likely that Wilton officially will be classified as orange–or potentially red–today, Nov. 5.

Before this week, Lamont announced that first selectmen, mayors and town administrators of red-alert towns had the discretion to roll back their towns to Phase 2 precautions. But Lamont made that a moot point when he rolled back the entire state to Phase 2 on Monday, Nov. 2, effective this Friday.

It’s important to note that the numbers used by the state–and also used by GOOD Morning Wilton in its calculations–do not include any residents in assisted living facilities, nursing homes or prisons.

Cases Rising, Risk Increasing

Several indicators show that the risk of exposure is rising significantly, both in Wilton and across the state.