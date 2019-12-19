The votes are cast and the results are in! Wilton Library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce the winners of the second “How Sweet It Is In Wilton” Gingerbread House Contest. Entrants were asked to depict the past, present or future of Wilton, as Wilton Library begins to celebrate its 125th year.

The winners are pictured above (L-R):

Most visionary Wilton place: “Naturally Beautiful Wilton” by Tina Duncan

Best historical Wilton place: “Wilton Post #86” by Viv and Halli Stewart (Halli is missing from the photo); and “Merwin Meadows 1960,” by Aurora, Winnie and Sabrina Gulati

Most whimsical: “Gingerbread Village inspired by Paw Patrol,” by Amir Rahamim

Community Favorite: “Wilton Post #86”

Each of the winners received a $25 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate courtesy of Fairfield County Bank.

The Library extended special thanks to the three judges: Wilton Library art chair Ed MacEwen, Wilton Schools’ superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith, and First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, along with crowds of people who voted for the community favorite.

The Gingerbread Houses will remain on display until Sunday, Dec. 22.

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton, CT, www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950. (Photo credit: Janet Crystal)