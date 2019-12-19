Notice is hereby given that there will be a caucus of all enrolled Republican electors of the Town of Wilton on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in Wilton Town Hall Annex. The purpose of the caucus will be to endorse candidates for the Republican Town Committee.

As per our by-laws, if you would like to be considered for membership in the Wilton Republican Town Committee, please email or mail RTC chairman William P. Lalor to express your interest in being considered. Be sure to include your full name, address, telephone number, email address and a copy of your resume or a biographical statement. Chairman Lalor must receive your Notice of Candidacy before 12:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Dec. 28.

Notices may be emailed to the RTC. Please put “Notice of Candidacy; 2020-2022 Wilton Republican Town Committee” in the subject line.

U.S. mail notices may be sent to:

Mr. William Lalor, Chairman

Wilton Republican Town Committee

P.O. Box 301

Wilton, CT 06897

All candidacy inquiries will be acknowledged. If you do not receive email confirmation that your Notice of Candidacy has been received, please contact Chairman Lalor.

Respectfully submitted,

Joshua Cole

Vice Chairman

Wilton Republican Town Committee