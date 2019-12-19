To the Editor:

On Friday, Dec. 6, residents and members of the community celebrated the season with our annual Holiday Stroll. We would first like to thank First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and Paul Vanderslice for generously donating the new beautiful tree at the Town Green for Wilton. The First Selectwoman kicked of the evening with the tree lighting ceremony and she welcomed one of Wilton’s newest residents, Dr. Kevin Smith, Wilton School Superintendent and his family. We would like to thank the numerous organizations that provided activities for our guests as they waited for Santa’s arrival namely, GOOD Morning Wilton, The Girl Scout Troops, Wilton Congregational Church, Wilton SWAG, performances by the Wilton High School band, Sarah Michaels and her singers, the Wilton Library for their numerous activities and a marshmallow roast hosted by the Wilton Kiwanis Club at Schenck’s Island.

One of the highlights of the evening festivities was when we welcomed Santa as he arrived on the Fire Department‘s Engine 5 ladder truck. A huge thank you to “Santa” and his “Elf” for their great work during the evening and the Wilton Fire Department for their assistance in getting Santa to the Town Green!

In addition, we would like to thank all our wonderful volunteers, Susan Goldman, Carol Johnson, Tom Sato, Mark Ketley, Joan Ketley, Patrick Russo, Jeannette Ross, Brian Perry and Sarah Gioffre.

Throughout the night, local Wilton businesses generously hosted and welcomed shoppers to their stores. Many offered appetizers, refreshments and great deals for their guests! We want to thank every retailer, restaurant and all the other business that helped make our Holiday Stroll a success and a much anticipated event in Wilton for our community! This is also a reminder for our residents to remember to support all those businesses that support our community! Please remember to SHOP and SUPPORT LOCAL businesses this holiday season!

Debra Hanson

Executive Director, Wilton Chamber of Commerce