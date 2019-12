The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. tonight, Monday, Dec. 16 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Mixed precipitation is expected, with a total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to around two tenths of an inch.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning

and evening commutes.