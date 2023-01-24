The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Fairfield County, in effect from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 until Thursday, Jan. 26 at midnight.

Wednesday: Snow and mixed precipitation are expected, with total snow accumulations of two- to three inches and a light glaze of ice accumulation in areas further north. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures hitting a low of around 25 degrees. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph but calm down in the evening.

Wilton will most likely see snow before 4 p.m. turning into rain, snow and sleet. The NWS forecasts a 100% chance of precipitation, with a new snow and sleet accumulation of 1-2 inches possible. Temperatures will hit a high near 40 degrees.

Plan on hazardous, slippery road conditions that could impact the evening commute. Drivers should slow down and use caution while traveling, and check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions.

Wednesday evening: After 7 p.m., the earlier Rain, snow and sleet mix will turn to all rain, possibly heavy at times. Temperature will rise to around 49 degrees by 2 a.m., with wind chill values hitting between 25-30 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%, but new snow and sleet accumulation will be less than a half-inch.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 40 degrees by 5 p.m. A west wind 13-22 mph will be breezy with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday night: Nighttime will turn partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. A breezy west wind between 10-20 mph could gust as high as 31 mph.