Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Jan. 13-19, 2023, not a single residential property changed hands.

The dearth of residential property transfers reflects the expected seasonal slowdown, low inventory and a perceptible shift in the frenzied pace of sales that was seen in much of 2022.

However, on the commercial side of the real estate market, one major transaction was recorded.

380 Danbury Rd., the current site of Wilton Auto Park, was sold by Wilton Auto Park, LLC, for $1,600,000.

The 0.48-acre property is adjacent to 378 Danbury Rd., the former site of Taylor Rental, which was sold last May for $1,075,000.

According to State of Connecticut business records, the buyer of 380 Danbury Rd. (recorded on the Town Clerk’s report as Wilton 380 LLC) is The Grossman Companies, a Massachusetts-based real estate investment and property management company. Grossman Companies is also listed as the owner of 378 Danbury Rd.

Combined, the two properties would be 1.271 acres.

Grossman Companies also owns 372 Danbury Rd., the property immediately to the south of Wilton Auto Park; the building there is home to Stamford Health Medical Group and Mountainside Addiction Treatment Center, among other businesses.

