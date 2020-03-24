With CT School Closed through April 20, Spring Break Still Undecided

On Monday, Gov. Lamont issued an order extending the mandatory closure for all Connecticut schools through at least April 20. That announcement prompted a note from Wilton Public Schools‘ administrators in their nightly communication with families and staff, announcing a decision to cancel Spring Break, which had been scheduled for April 13-17, and changing it to in-school days for the schools at-home e-Learning plan.

That unilateral decision was a deviation from what superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith had announced previously and that the Board of Education echoed in its message to the community–that the district was undecided about what the course of action would be for Spring Recess, and wanted feedback from families about what they preferred.

Two hours after the initial update arrived in email inboxes, the district sent another communication changing course, asking families and staff to disregard the earlier note, with an apology for confusion. Instead the district will accelerate getting feedback, with a survey pushed out to parents on Tuesday, March 24.

“Tomorrow, we will send a survey to staff and parents soliciting feedback about whether we should hold class virtually during the period that was originally planned for April break, which is Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17. (April 10 is a religious day for some and will remain a day that school is not in session.)” wrote Maria Coleman, the district’s Director of Human Resources and General Administration who leads Emergency Operations.

Other Important Updates

There were a few other important updates communicated by school administrators.