This week’s full moon was nature’s perfect way to help Woodcock Nature Center once again invite the community to its largest annual fundraiser, Under the Harvest Moon. This year’s event will be held on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from this quintessential fall celebration support Woodcock’s environmental education initiatives, which include local outreach, school programs, scholarships, and a variety of family and adult education activities that help connect the community with nature.

Each year, more than 200 people turn out for the perennially sold-out event, raising over $60,000 for the nature center every fall.

Held in and around Woodcock’s picturesque, candlelit pavilion and pond, a highlight of the evening will be a carefully prepared “dinner by the bite” by local chefs Sarah and Bernard Bouïssou of the recently launchd Ridgefield restaurant, Á Table. A wine selection will be provided by Ridgefield’s Cellar XV as guests enjoy live music by the pond. Organizers will also provide a tasting of craft brews from Nod Hill Brewery for beer-loving guests as well as selections from the popular Litchfield Distillery and other non-alcoholic beverages.

The unforgettable evening includes a silent and live auction for a variety of popular items, among them unique Woodcock experiences not available elsewhere. Those include hosting special events, group retreats and book clubs in the Woodcock pavilion; children and family experiences such as animal encounters and birthday parties; and a very popular VIP Woodcock Wreath Festival package.

Attire for the casual, cocktail-style fundraiser is “campground chic.”

The Nature Center depends heavily on fundraising events and donations to run its 152-acre nature preserve and unique environmental education programs. Woodcock officials look forward to the community’s support of this fun and relaxed evening of food, music and community.

Major event sponsors include Fairfield County Bank, ASML, 068 Magazine, GOOD Morning Wilton, Á Table, Cellar XV, Nod Hill Brewery, Litchfield Distillery and Boxed Water.

Tickets for Harvest Moon are expected to sell out, and anyone who wishes to attend is encouraged to buy tickets early. Tickets are $175 each and may be purchased on the Woodcock Nature Center website beginning on Aug. 23. Attendees must be 21-years-old or older.

Sponsorship opportunities for businesses are also available. Woodcock is currently accepting live and silent auction item donations from local businesses. Email Woodcock’s event organizers for details or visit the event on Woodcock’s website.