18-Year-Old Wilton Resident Graduates from College with Honors, Making History

Wilton resident Adarsh Paul Varghese has graduated from the College of New Jersey with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology — and made history. Varghese, who was in a seven-year Direct Medical Program at New Jersey Medical School, is the first 18-year-old to graduate with a bachelor’s degree with Summa Cum Laude (4.00 GPA) in the history of the College of New Jersey.

“He is a highly talented, motivated, and disciplined student,” said his Varghese’s biology professor, Dr. Melkamu G. Woldemariam. As one of his other professors put it, Varghese “accelerated the accelerated studies.”

During his time at the college, Varghese engaged in research at Yale Medical School and published articles in a refereed (peer-reviewed) journal.

“Exploring advanced courses is always a thrilling and rewarding exercise for me,” he said.

Two years ago when he was 16, Varghese graduated from Wilton High School as a junior and was admitted to the Medical Program at New Jersey Medical School. In addition to his studies, he was deeply involved with the choir, EMT volunteering, community service, and tutoring science, math, and SAT and ACT. He was the president of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and has a profound interest in Spanish, Greek, Latin, Syriac (a western dialect of Aramaic that is the language of ancient Syria), and Malayalam (spoken mainly in the southern Indian state of Kerala). He is a talented pianist and has won the National Award for Music Education (NAfME) and represented the National Choir at Disney World in Florida.

This year, he is doing a Master’s program in Humanities before he starts the Doctor of Medicine (MD) program next year. He is the son of Professor Rev. Dr. Varghese M. Daniel and Dr. Smitha Susan Varghese and brother to his 7th grader-sister, Angela Varghese.