Wilton Real Estate Report — July 8-14, 2022: Pace of Transfers Holds Steady

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from July 8-14, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported nine properties transferred to new owners. That pace is generally consistent with the four previous weeks, which saw an average of 10 transfers per week.

Of the nine homes that transferred most recently, five sold for $1.1 million or higher, with the highest-selling home reaching $2.25 million.

The transfers also included two condominiums, which sold for $475,000 and $520,000, respectively.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.



32 Mayapple Road: Mark L. and Gail M. Hanny to Taylor and Rosalie Witt, for $1,235,000

111 Middlebrook Farm Road: Surinder C. and Dolores U. Banta to Alexsandra Smith, for $2,250,000

35 Glen Ridge: Soma and Prasanta Karak to Sebastian Denault and Yiheng Yuan, for $475,000

12 Fawn Ridge Lane: Ryan J. and Gyna S. Soucy to Mark Joseph Koolis, for $520,000

163 Westport Road: Michael and Nina Holmgren to Timothy S. and Emma Porter Carole Paradis, for $1,400,000

89 Forest Lane: Steven C. and Kathleen G. Cureau to Linda D. and Donald B. Herman, for $850,000

15 Deforest Road: Robert and Kristen Caruso to Adam A. Bunk and Gabrielle A. Frank, for $1,250,000

140-142 Old Mill Road: Eric V. and Britt Marie Nordlund to William C. and Jill V. Ely, for $600,000

225 New Canaan Road: Haiming Lu and Huan Wang to Xin Jin and Ying Gao, for $1,100,000