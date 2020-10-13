GMW’s LIVESTREAM: 2020 Wilton Legislative Candidates’ Debates

Welcome to the GOOD Morning Wilton LIVESTREAM of the Wilton, CT State Legislative Candidates’ Debates for Election 2020!

Watch LIVE right HERE on Tuesday, Oct. 13, starting at 7 p.m., to hear and see the candidates running for State Senate 26th District and State House of Representatives 143rd District, as they answer questions submitted by Wilton voters.

The event is being brought to you by GOOD Morning Wilton, Wilton Library, and the Wilton League of Women Voters.

There will be two debates. The first forum will match up Will Haskell (D) and Kim Healy (R/Independent) for State Senate 26th District, from 7-8 p.m. The second forum features Stephanie Thomas (D/Working Families) and Patrizia Zucaro (R/Independent) for State House 143rd District from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

The debate sessions will follow a modified town hall format moderated by Marianne Pollak of the Stamford LWV, who will present questions submitted by the public to the candidates.

Both debates will be livestreamed from Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room. Please note: following current protocols there will be no live audience in the building.

The WLWV is soliciting questions ahead of the debates via email. Questions for Haskell/Healy will be accepted until 7:15 p.m. and questions for Thomas/Zucaro will be accepted until 8:45 p.m. There are some important guidelines for submitting questions:

anonymous emails will not be accepted

only one question can be submitted per email

all questions must be applicable to all candidates and pertinent to state issues

questions targeted at one specific candidate will not be accepted.

All questions will be screened for legibility, duplication, and may be combined or condensed.

GOOD Morning Wilton has arranged to livestream the debates online. They can be viewed live in real-time on GOODMorningWilton.com. In addition, the event will be recorded for later viewing at GOODMorningWilton.com,www.wiltonlibrary.org, and elsewhere as available.