Memorial Day in Wilton starts off with the Kiwanis Club of Wilton‘s annual pancake breakfast, at the Wilton Congregational Church.

The Wilton Kiwanis Club hosts a pancake breakfast every year to kick off Memorial Day. Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade theme was “Honor Their Sacrifice.” Among the many people and groups marching and vehicles featured in the parade were veterans, bagpipers, military vehicles, antique cars, emergency vehicles, dignitaries, Scout troops, the Wilton High School band, and local organizations and sports teams marching. This year’s Grand Marshal was Wilton resident Bud Taylor, who volunteered for a four-year enlistment in the U.S. Navy in 1951.

The parade was organized by the parade committee and members of the American Legion Post. Following the parade through Wilton Center, many people continued up Ridgefield Rd. to Hillside Cemetery for a Memorial Service.

2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade begins Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — the Wilton Fire Department Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton CERT Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton CERT Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Police Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — (L-R) Selectman Josh Cole, Selectwoman Kim Healy, Bd. of Finance Member Matt Raimondi, State Sen. Ceci Maher and State Rep. Keith Denning Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshal Bud Taylor Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Keynote Speaker Jim Kohler Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton High School marching band Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton High School marching band Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton High School marching band Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Ambler Farm Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Garden Club Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Garden Club Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Garden Club Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Library Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Children’s Theater Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Girl Scouts Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Girl Scouts Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Pride Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Scouts Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Scouts Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Eagle Scouts Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Y Gymnasts Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Y Gymnasts

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Youth Football and Cheer Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Youth Football and Cheer Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Soccer Association Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Little League Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Lacrosse Association Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Lacrosse Association and members of the Wilton High School FCIAC Championship lacrosse team Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Lacrosse Association and members of the Wilton High School FCIAC Championship lacrosse team Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — Wilton Y Wahoos Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade — members of the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The 2023 Memorial Day Parade Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

The Memorial Day Service Program began with opening remarks from Parade Committee Chairman Jim Newton. The 2023 Keynote Speaker was Weston resident Jim Kohler, who served 12-month tours in both Korea and in the early days of Vietnam.

2023 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

2023 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

2023 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

2023 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony — Keynote Speaker Jim Kohler Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

2023 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony — Grand Marshal Bud Taylor Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

2023 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony — Parade Committee Chair Jim Newton Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

2023 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

2023 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

2023 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

2023 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

2023 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton

2023 Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony — the salute Credit: Joshua Zheng / GOOD Morning Wilton