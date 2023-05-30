Memorial Day in Wilton starts off with the Kiwanis Club of Wilton‘s annual pancake breakfast, at the Wilton Congregational Church.
The 2023 Memorial Day Parade theme was “Honor Their Sacrifice.” Among the many people and groups marching and vehicles featured in the parade were veterans, bagpipers, military vehicles, antique cars, emergency vehicles, dignitaries, Scout troops, the Wilton High School band, and local organizations and sports teams marching. This year’s Grand Marshal was Wilton resident Bud Taylor, who volunteered for a four-year enlistment in the U.S. Navy in 1951.
The parade was organized by the parade committee and members of the American Legion Post. Following the parade through Wilton Center, many people continued up Ridgefield Rd. to Hillside Cemetery for a Memorial Service.
The Memorial Day Service Program began with opening remarks from Parade Committee Chairman Jim Newton. The 2023 Keynote Speaker was Weston resident Jim Kohler, who served 12-month tours in both Korea and in the early days of Vietnam.