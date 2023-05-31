Photo by Jarret Liotta for Wilton Library

Wilton Library is hosting a good old-fashioned Ice Cream Social on Saturday, June 3, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the library parking lot. All members of the Wilton community are invited to attend this special event.

College Creamery will again hand out free ice cream bars and snow cones, while supplies last. Hear live music by trustees Matt Greene and Tim Flanagan, and the Community Children’s Chorus (weather permitting), and try out some spray-on tattoos, and more. Kids will have the chance to meet some superheroes, enjoy face painting and activities, and win prizes.

New residents will have the opportunity to sign up for new library cards.

Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Rd. Call 203.762.3950 or visit the Wilton Library website for details.