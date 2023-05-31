To the Editor:

On behalf of the veterans in Wilton, I want to express our thanks and gratitude for the tremendous support you’ve shown to us. [Monday] we commemorated our departed brothers and sisters in arms with the parade and ceremonies at Hillside Cemetery. You, our neighbors, our friends, and our families, were there in strength for them. We marched in their memory; Veterans Day will be our day.

There are so many people to thank, including the Memorial Day Parade committee, which operates only through your generosity and receives no public funding.

Thank you to Lt. Steve Rangel of the Wilton Police Department, Deputy Fire Chief John Plofkin, Jack Rapport from Wilton CERT, and Linda Soltis of the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps for coordinating and executing an efficient plan to keep us safe.

Special thanks to the Wilton community for your support of our American Legion Poppy Program at Village Market. We received donations of more than $2,300, which will allow Post 86 to continue to support our town with all of our programs. Please wear your poppies.

Paul Niche

Commander, American LegionPost 86