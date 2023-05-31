See first-hand how the Norwalk River is being reborn thanks to the dam removal currently taking place and habitat restoration efforts spanning back more than three decades.

On Sunday, June 4, from 1-3 p.m., join Trout Unlimited and Save the Sound for a walking tour of the river at Merwin Meadows Park. This event is free, open to the public and all are welcome, including families and children.

The Dana Dam in Merwin Meadows is being removed to restore the Norwalk River Credit: contributed / Trout Unlimited

The casual walk along the river trail will highlight past stream restoration sites, ongoing native tree planting projects, and most exciting, an overview of the dam removal currently taking place to open the river to sea-run fish and other aquatic species. If luck and weather hold, attendees may also spot native sea lampreys that have been spawning in the river for the first time in 125 years after the successful removal of the Flock Dam downstream in Norwalk in 2018.

The talk and tour will also celebrate the success of the partnership with the town of Wilton, Wilton Land Conservation Trust, Wilton Go Green, Norwalk River Watershed Association, Southwest Conservation District, Norwalk River Valley Trail and several more local and community partners who have made this decades-long work possible.

Full event details and registration are online on the Trout Unlimited website.

Founded in 1973, the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited is a nonprofit, grassroots conservation organization with more than 5,000 members and supporters in the towns of Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Wilton and Ridgefield. The chapter works to protect and restore local river resources through active restoration projects, education initiatives and public advocacy.