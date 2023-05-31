On Thursday, June 8, Broadway’s master storyteller and comedian Mike Birbiglia will take to the stage again, this time in support of Wilton-based nonprofit Circle of Care.

Experience an unforgettable evening with Birbiglia at Sacred Heart University’s Community Theatre for “CARE to Laugh — An Evening With Mike Birbiglia” to support Circle of Care in providing critical financial and emotional assistance to Connecticut families facing pediatric cancer treatment.

“We are thrilled to have Mike Birbiglia join us. With his sold-out show on Broadway, a role in Tom Hank’s movie A Man Called Otto, and his recent cameo appearance in Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero video, he is certainly red-hot right now,” Circle of Care Co-Founder Liz Salguero said. “Mike is also a young adult cancer survivor who reveals the healing nature of laughter, through his life story told as a humorous adventure.”

Hosted by Anna Zap of Star 99.9’s “Anna and Raven” drivetime show, this special evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour with Ketel One Botanicals provided by Diageo and hors d’oeuvres for all guests. The performance starts at 8 p.m. Once seated, guests will hear inspiring stories from Salguero and Sam, a young adult cancer survivor.

After the performance, guests who purchased VIP Meet and Greet tickets will get to meet Birbiglia onstage after the show.

Tickets are $200, and VIP Meet and Greet Tickets are $500; they can be purchased online.

Founded in 2003 by parents of pediatric cancer survivors, Circle of Care has one mission: to ease the emotional and financial burden of a childhood cancer diagnosis. Programs and services are designed to meet the unique and challenging needs of patients and families throughout their cancer journey — from day one of diagnosis, during treatment, wherever the journey leads. For the past 19 years, Circle of Care has touched the lives of 3,000 families and over 12,000 individuals throughout Connecticut and Westchester County with varied programs such as its day-of-diagnosis Bag of Love, the Lifeline parent community network, Art from the Heart

room makeovers, and programming for adolescents and young adults. Circle of Care’s Financial Assistance program has been a vital resource for these families, providing over $5 million in programs and services.