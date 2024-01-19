The Middlebrook Science and Engineering Fair will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 4-7 p.m. Students in grades 6-8 will showcase their projects in the fields of engineering, life science and physical science while competing for prizes and the chance to move on to the Connecticut State Science Fair. There will also be a live demonstration by the Wilton High School Robotics Team and Singularity competition team.

Doors open to the public for project viewing and judging at 4 p.m. Guests are asked to park in the large lot at the rear of the school and enter through the gym entrance. All are welcome.

This event is possible through the sponsorship of the Wilton Education Foundation and Middlebrook PTA.