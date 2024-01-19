The following article was submitted as a press release from the Wilton Fire Department.

At an awards ceremony held at Cider Mill School on Thursday, Jan. 18, the Wilton Fire Department congratulated the local winners of the Connecticut Fire Prevention Poster Contest. Fourth-grader Lucy Nieman and fifth-grader Elizabeth Aufiero were named winners; fourth-grader Piper Chaney and fifth-grader Penelope Calo were selected as runners-up.

Deputy Fire Marshal John Edwards presented the awards to the winners. Wilton Firefighters Local 2233 President Gary Mandel presented cash prizes to the winners as well.

This year’s contest theme is “Fire Prevention — Everyone/Everyday,” with the intent to promote child and adult awareness of fire prevention responsibilities.

The annual statewide competition for fourth- and fifth-graders began Oct. 1, 2023, and is run by elementary school teachers in cooperation with the contest sponsors: the CT Fire Marshals’ Association, Office of the State Fire Marshal, CT Fire Chiefs’ Association, the CT State Board of Education, and the CT FAIR Plan (representing the insurance industry).

The first-place posters on the local level will be submitted to the county‐wide competition, the winners of which are considered for first place in the state. All winning posters on the county level will be exhibited in various areas around the state, including the State Capitol during October 2024.

Last year, approximately 30,000 entries were submitted throughout the state.