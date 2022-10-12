29 WHS Students Named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program “Commended Students”

Wilton High School recognized 29 students who were named “Commended Students” in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. These Commended Students placed among the top 5% of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

They are: Ella Arghirescu, Dylan Bernheim, Ryan Bi, Nora Choukri, Nathan Downs, Amelia Fleming, Clarissa Greis, Alexander Kurtz, Lucia La Orden Oro, Sydney Lillis, Jack Michael, Akhilesh Nareddy, Nikolai Naydenov, Henry Purcell, Adithya Rathni, Joy Ren, Riya Shah, Lyra Sharma, Sebastien Shaw, Phillip Shim, Rachel Thomas, Rishi Vaddiraju, Keerthi Vijay, Alexander Wang, Samik Wangneo, Felix Wimsatt, Jordyn Yee, Luke Yerrall, and Zack Yuschuck.