Wilton Youth Council Presents “The College Process: Supporting Your Teen and Finding the Right Fit”

In partnership with the Wilton Library and Wilton High School Parent Teacher Student Association, Wilton Youth Council is hosting a program called “The College Process: Supporting Your Teen and Finding the Right Fit” on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 10-11:45 a.m. at the Wilton Library. This free event is intended for parents of students in grades 9-12; all are welcome.

The college process can often feel like a frenzy but there are ways to manage it that foster resilience and relationships rather than discord and despair. Please join Susan Bauerfeld, Ph.D and Deena Maerowitz, J.D., M.S.W. to learn tips, strategies and suggestions for reducing stress, staying connected to your child, and managing the process with greater ease and comfort . You will feel better and your teen will thank you!

Bauerfeld is a licensed clinical psychologist, speaker, parenting coach and ADHD coach. Her passion is promoting understanding and teaching skills for success, especially skills of self-regulation, anxiety management, effective communication and self-advocacy. She has a private practice in Norwalk.

Maerowitz has had a multifaceted career, including experience in graduate admissions and working in the public policy arena around education. As an educational consultant with the Bertram Group, Deena advises students throughout the entire college admissions process, planning both undergraduate and graduate educations.

To register, please visit the Wilton Library website. For questions about the program, or to submit a question in advance, please email the Wilton Youth Council.