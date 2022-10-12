Quaker Meeting House Hosts “Meet Your Legislators” for Parents/Guardians of Special Needs Children 21+

Parents and guardians of children with special needs over the age of 21, with autism and developmental disabilities, are invited to a “Meet Your Legislators” session, hosted by the Quaker Meeting House in Wilton (317 New Canaan Rd.).

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. According to an invitation sent to media, organizers say the event is for families to share their stories and concerns “so that they may help your grown child.”

Legislators or their representatives who attendees can meet (according to the invitation) include U.S. Congressman Jim Himes, U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (her Director of Outreach), State Rep. Lucy Dathan, State Rep. Steven Meskers, State Rep. Stephanie Thomas, State Rep. Kimberly Fiorello, State Rep. Ryan Fazio, and State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo.

To attend, RSVP via email to Brita Darany von Regensburg (Friends of Autistic People) or Nina Nagy, (Parents of Adult Children over 21 with Disabilities).