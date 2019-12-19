Despite the beautiful scenery of ice-covered trees (and signs) straight out of the movie Frozen, two days of wicked weather brought a reminder about the need for caution on Wilton’s slick roadways on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The prior day’s freezing rain followed by an unexpected afternoon snow squall yesterday made perfect conditions for car accidents.

At the scene of one accident on Hurlbutt St., a Wilton Police officer said that the department had been responding to others all across town.

GMW contributor Drew Gumins captured images at two of those motor vehicle crashes (no injuries, thankfully).