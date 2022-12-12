Wilton Real Estate Report (Dec. 2-8, 2022): ASML Expands Wilton Presence with $29M Purchase of 20 Westport Rd.

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Dec 2-8, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported four properties transferred to new owners.

By far the most notable transaction of the week — and among the more significant in Wilton’s history — was ASML‘s purchase of the sprawling office complex at 20 Westport Rd. for $29 million.

The building is located on nearly 25 acres within the Wilton Woods office park. (Melissa & Doug moved to 10 Westport Rd., also located within the Wilton Woods complex, when the company left its former headquarters at 141 Danbury Rd.)

ASML’s Plans

ASML, a global manufacturer of semiconductor equipment, recently announced a plan for 1,000 new employees at its Wilton location, where the company already has a workforce of 2,500 people. The purchase of 20 Westport Rd. will provide roughly 340,000 square feet of office space needed for the expansion.

GOOD Morning Wilton reached out to ASML’s U.S. media relations manager Ryan Young with questions about the company’s plans for the property.

According to Young, most of the building is intended for office use, but about 50,000 square feet will be designed for “light lab space.”

AMSL will begin occupying the building very soon.

“We will occupy 60,000 square feet very early next year as our growth requires it,” Young said in a text message. “200-300 people will be in this first wave.”

“The interior space will [be] renovated to become aligned with ASML office style and branding,” Young added.

Though Young was not aware of any major construction on the site, the planned renovations will require plenty of permits from the Town — and that means revenue.

What It Means for Wilton

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice responded to GMW‘s questions about the purchase by email.

“We are very happy ASML was able to find a large office building in Wilton to accommodate their growing workforce,” Vanderslice wrote, referring to ASML’s previous announcement to add 1,000 new engineering, manufacturing and chain supply jobs.

“ASML will be doing work at the building which will result in their payment of permit fees,” Vanderslice wrote, noting that the Town’s permit fee coffers were already exceeding budget expectations “primarily due to building permit fees already paid by ASML for work at 77 Danbury Rd. and by the developer of 141 Danbury Rd.”

Wilton will also receive $72,500 in conveyance tax on the purchase price.

Beyond the short-term revenue stream, Vanderslice sees the transaction reflecting broader changes in real estate valuations, with implications for Wilton taxpayers.

“We have been saying for quite some time that we expect a decline in commercial office values in our October 1, 2023 revalued Grand List,” Vanderslice wrote. “With residential values having increased, there will be a shift of tax burden from commercial office property owners to other property owners, primary residential.”

Vanderslice went on to describe the changing office values as a “significant reset.”

“The sales price of [20 Westport Rd.] — and that of 40 Danbury Rd. which sold [in Nov. 2022] — versus 2017 valuations gives a sense of the significant reset that has occurred within the commercial office building sector,” Vanderslice said, adding, “This is not unique to Wilton.”

According to Town of Wilton property records, the 2017 appraised value of 20 Westport Rd. was $58,327,000 ($40,828,900 assessed value).

More Real Estate Transactions

The Town Clerk’s report showed three more properties changing hands during the week, including one commercial property in Wilton Center (which sold for $700,000) and two residential properties (which sold for $1,205,000 and $1,750,000), as shown below.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

20 Old Ridgefield Road: Jena Associates, LLC, to HM Old Ridgefield, LLC, for $700,000

11 Woodway Lane: Brian Sudano and Victoria J. Rossi to David and Cheryl He Trecker, for $1,750,000

60 Borglum Road: Michael A. Waskom (TR) to Ashley and Victor Mathieu, for $1,205,000