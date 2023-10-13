

ASML is the world’s leading semiconductor equipment manufacturer. In short,

they make the machines that make microchips. Their technology enables chip

manufacturers such as Samsung, Intel and TSMC to make faster, cheaper, more

energy-efficient microchips that enable today’s phones, computers, cars,

appliances and more. Learn more about life at ASML here.

ASML’s site in Wilton, CT is home to more than 3,000 employees and

is looking to hire more within its manufacturing and optical teams. This

location is an important competency center for ASML, specializing in critical

technologies that advance the performance of our lithography and metrology

systems. Take a look inside ASML Wilton

ASML has open manufacturing positions including optical technicians,

assembly technicians, environmental safety specialists and CNC (computerized

numerical control machining) technicians. They offer a variety of shift options

and schedules. ASML offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes

medical, 401k, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, and more!

Working in ASML’s optics team: Do you enjoy working on cutting-edge

technology while working with your hands? Explore a career as an optical

technician where you’ll craft glass into parts so exact they can focus laser beams

while helping ASML make big strides in microchips. You do not need a college

degree to work as a technician. If you have phenomenal mechanical or

technical skills, ASML can train you! Quality control inspector, Alanna

Mohammed, says, “ASML is helping me take the next step in my career by

assisting me with my tuition and giving me on-the-job training. Everyone is up

to challenge you and it is a great place to be successful.” Learn more about our

optics team here.

Working in ASML’s manufacturing team: In this high-precision environment,

ASML assembles, tests and delivers complex lithography, metrology, and

Public inspection systems, from prototype to final product. We have an incredibly

diverse group of people from engineers and designers to technicians and

assemblers. Senior cleanroom technician and former hair stylist Rachel

Harrington says, “As I progress in my role, I find myself able to apply certain

skillsets that were learned in my time as a hairdresser. Having steady hands has

helped me succeed in this precision environment.” Learn more about the manufacturing team here.

Credit: contributed / ASML

ASML will hold an Interview Day on their campus. In order to be invited to the

Interview Day, a job seeker must submit their info and resume prior to October

17th using this link. If selected, they will be invited to ASML’s on-site Interview

Day.

With many open positions across a wide array of competencies, there is an

opportunity for nearly anyone with the right growth mindset, soft skills and

attitude. ASML has hired teachers, nurses, hair stylists, bakers, nail and eyeglass

technicians, the list goes on and may surprise you.

Sign up to be prescreened for an open job.