ASML is the world’s leading semiconductor equipment manufacturer. In short,
they make the machines that make microchips. Their technology enables chip
manufacturers such as Samsung, Intel and TSMC to make faster, cheaper, more
energy-efficient microchips that enable today’s phones, computers, cars,
appliances and more. Learn more about life at ASML here.
ASML’s site in Wilton, CT is home to more than 3,000 employees and
is looking to hire more within its manufacturing and optical teams. This
location is an important competency center for ASML, specializing in critical
technologies that advance the performance of our lithography and metrology
systems. Take a look inside ASML Wilton
ASML has open manufacturing positions including optical technicians,
assembly technicians, environmental safety specialists and CNC (computerized
numerical control machining) technicians. They offer a variety of shift options
and schedules. ASML offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes
medical, 401k, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, and more!
Working in ASML’s optics team: Do you enjoy working on cutting-edge
technology while working with your hands? Explore a career as an optical
technician where you’ll craft glass into parts so exact they can focus laser beams
while helping ASML make big strides in microchips. You do not need a college
degree to work as a technician. If you have phenomenal mechanical or
technical skills, ASML can train you! Quality control inspector, Alanna
Mohammed, says, “ASML is helping me take the next step in my career by
assisting me with my tuition and giving me on-the-job training. Everyone is up
to challenge you and it is a great place to be successful.” Learn more about our
optics team here.
Working in ASML’s manufacturing team: In this high-precision environment,
ASML assembles, tests and delivers complex lithography, metrology, and
Public inspection systems, from prototype to final product. We have an incredibly
diverse group of people from engineers and designers to technicians and
assemblers. Senior cleanroom technician and former hair stylist Rachel
Harrington says, “As I progress in my role, I find myself able to apply certain
skillsets that were learned in my time as a hairdresser. Having steady hands has
helped me succeed in this precision environment.” Learn more about the manufacturing team here.
ASML will hold an Interview Day on their campus. In order to be invited to the
Interview Day, a job seeker must submit their info and resume prior to October
17th using this link. If selected, they will be invited to ASML’s on-site Interview
Day.
With many open positions across a wide array of competencies, there is an
opportunity for nearly anyone with the right growth mindset, soft skills and
attitude. ASML has hired teachers, nurses, hair stylists, bakers, nail and eyeglass
technicians, the list goes on and may surprise you.