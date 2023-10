Temple B’nai Chaim and the Wilton Clergy Association are inviting the community to join them along with local, state and national officials in an Interfaith Vigil of Prayer, Healing and Solidarity with Israel on Sunday evening, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

The event will be held at Temple B’nai Chaim in Georgetown and an RSVP via the TBC website is required to attend the event in person. The vigil will also be livestreamed over Zoom.

Credit: Wilton Interfaith Clergy Association