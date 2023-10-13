Every Friday until Election Day, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes Letters to the Editor that we’ve received about the candidates and/or election-related issues. Letters are limited to 200 words and must be signed with a full name and verifiable address. GMW will publish up to 15 letters each week in the order in which they are received; any letters received after we hit that 15-letter limit will be held for subsequent weeks. To submit an Election Letter to the Editor, email us before noon on Thursdays. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies, and requirements for Letters to the Editor.

Rudy Escalante will Bring Highly Professional Financial Perspective to Bd. of Finance

To the Editor:

Having known Rudy [Escalante] for years now, he will bring a positive and highly professional financial perspective as a member of the Board of Finance. Rudy is an Eagle Scout and led the Connecticut Yankee Council. A Yale graduate, Rudy was highly successful in leading multinational companies expand in America with comprehensive financial reporting.

Rudy is a firm believer that the schools are Wilton’s best asset. Rudy also believes that people do not want a huge increase in property taxes next year. He will help balance the needs of the school system with moderate tax increases year over year. He is also a believer in Wilton amenities that are town revenue producers such as an ice rink.

I will be voting for Rudy for Board of Finance, and hope you will also.

Marianne Hickey

Impressed by Farah Masani’s Drive and Passion to Create Meaningful Community Change

To the Editor:

In the short time I’ve known Farah [Masani], I have been truly impressed by her drive and passion to create meaningful change in our community. While others I know talk about how things could be better, Farah spends almost every waking minute (scheduled out meticulously) getting involved in various initiatives that have direct impact in the areas of education, diversity, and supporting local businesses.

My family moved to Wilton four years ago and we’ve felt blessed to find a welcoming town with so many positive things for our children to engage with. That said, I see more opportunity for growth and change. Farah also believes this, and I am confident that she can help drive the kind of change that will improve how not only local residents, but those from neighboring towns, see Wilton as a destination.

Farah has proven her ability to do this, evidenced by her work founding Wilton Pride, dedicating time to the PTA and Trackside Teen Center, or even collaborating with local restaurants as head of purchasing for Barcelona Wine Bar.

I hope others join me in supporting Farah Masani and getting out the vote in November.

Sincerely,

Carlo Johnson

Re-Elect Josh Cole, the best BOS candidate to continue the successful management of Wilton

To the Editor:

Continuity is key … Josh Cole is key.

Wilton is in a very good position, but in a time of change and challenges, the need for continuity is key. Experience, proven leadership, linkages and engagements to boards and the community evidenced by the leadership and competency of Josh Cole makes him the best BOS candidate to continue the successful management of Wilton.

Josh’s leadership is critical to drive continued vibrancy, address our challenges, and furthering our high ranking within the State. Through my own town participation as a police commissioner, I came to see the depth, integrity and principled approach of Josh in the matters that drive successful outcomes through the BOS. His legal background in commercial real estate and financing add to his personal excellence so vital in BOS responsibilities.

When challenges and change paint future outlooks, you need continuity to ensure our ongoing town success. Take a quick look at his professional and governmental service, and you will surely join me in a vote for Josh Cole.

Donald H. Sauvigne

Ross Tartell’s private/public sector skills and experience make him perfectly suited to be re-elected Selectman

To the Editor:

I’m supporting Ross Tartell for his second term on the Wilton Board of Selectmen. I’ve witnessed Ross’s diligence in addressing Wilton’s challenges at meetings and in person, when I’ve asked him for information on specific issues. Last Spring, Ross helped me understand both sides of the turf issue in preparation for the special May election.

Ross’s skills and experience in the private and public sector are impressive and perfectly suited for his role as Selectman. His Doctorate in Psychology and Masters in Business provide him the social intelligence and tools to successfully work on improved performance with both people and organizations.

Ross is a nice guy! He shows up for the mundane chores inherent in making Wilton a better community: whether it is helping to put up a tent at the Wilton Street Fair or showing concern for a citizen whose feelings were hurt in a public discourse.

Please join me in voting for Ross Tartell for a spot on the Board of Selectmen.

Wendy Roseberry

Desire for change and deep sense of civic responsibility set Farah Masani apart

To the Editor:

I write to express my wholehearted support for Farah Masani in her campaign for Wilton Board of Selectperson in Wilton. I’ve had the privilege of knowing Farah for several years through our work at Ambler Farm and can attest to her unwavering dedication to our community.

Farah’s qualifications and passion for positive change are truly commendable. Her commitment to enhancing our collective community experience is a quality that Wilton needs in its leadership. Her ability to amplify residents’ voices and ensure inclusivity within our town is a testament to her dedication.

What sets Farah apart is her genuine desire for change and her deeply rooted sense of civic responsibility. Knowing Farah, she views this opportunity as an extension of her social advocacy and a way to give back to Wilton. Her passion is truly inspiring, and I believe she will work tirelessly to address the needs and concerns of our community.

Farah Masani represents the ideal catalyst for positive change. I’m confident with Farah on the Board of Selectpersons, our town will continue to grow in a positive direction.

Farah’s vision, dedication and passion for Wilton are exactly what we need to shape a bright future for our community.

Alena Murphy

Ross Tartell is community-focused, listens, and seeks agreement through inclusivity and consensus-building

To the Editor:

Let’s keep Ross Tartell on the Board of Selectmen! I have known Ross, his wife Karen, and son Michael since I moved to Wilton 28 years ago. As the town appears to be facing what is estimated to be almost $100,000,000 of building and refurbishing costs over the next 10 years for our wonderful schools, I am compelled to write in support of Ross. My endorsement of Ross for the Board of Selectman is founded in our work together on the Fire Station 2 Building Committee. Ross, other members of the community and I served for almost two years, meeting over 50 times, to determine the refurbishing and building needs for that critical infrastructure which had been neglected for over 40 years. Ross provided leadership on that Committee through a laser-like focus on the facility’s real needs, proposed costs, budgets and timelines to get the job done. His demeanor and composure were critical factors in ensuring the best possible outcomes. Ross is community-focused, listens, and seeks to develop agreement through inclusivity and consensus-building across all constituencies. I’m with Ross Tartell!

Rich McCarty

Mark Ahasic is dedicated to Community’s Growth and Vision

To the Editor:

We are writing this in support of Mark Ahasic for a spot on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Mark’s professional background of planning airports such as New York’s JFK and Paris’ Charles de Gaulle will help the Commission and the Town plan for the future. His recent service in a vacated term on the Commission is a testament to his dedication to our community’s growth and vision.

For us, what is more important is the fact that Mark cares and gives back to the community. We first came to know Mark and his wonderful family — his wife, Dr. Amy Ahasic, and their children, Charlie, and Henry — through our local softball league, where he generously volunteered his time as a coach. This personal touch and dedication to fostering community spirit is precisely what our town needs.

We think that Mark’s professional background, combined with his sense of community service and a vision of making our community supportive and vibrant for families, is right for Wilton and why we endorse his candidacy.

Thank you,

Chris and Brenda Aversano

Ross Tartell has dedicated Himself to People of Wilton

To the Editor:

It is my great pleasure to write in support of Ross Tartell for a second term as a Wilton Selectman. I have known Ross for many years and appreciate him as a thoughtful, common-sense leader with outstanding analytical and communication skills.

Ross has dedicated himself to the people of Wilton volunteering to lead long-range planning teams, as a Fire Commissioner, and most recently as a member of the Board of Selectmen. Ross has an optimistic future view for Wilton and will work to strengthen our schools and support an environment where all are welcome. We need people like Ross in Town leadership roles. I hope you will join me and vote for Ross Tartell for Board of Selectmen on Election Day.

Barbara Bloom

Farah Masani has Power and Wisdom to Improve the Experience of Living in Wilton

To the Editor:

It is my absolute pleasure to write a letter in support of Farah Masani’s campaign to join the Board of Selectmen here in Wilton. She is the truest embodiment of grassroots — thoughtfully building a strong foundation of reputation and action over her past 14 years in town and now hoping to take her ambitions to even greater heights.

While I am well aware of her unique background (from farming in Bombay to founding a homeless shelter for at-risk youth in Texas) and the many local community organizations that she passionately supports with her time and talent, I’d like to speak to the simple reason why Farah will have my vote on election day. I wholeheartedly believe that her voice has the power and wisdom to rise above our differences and improve our experience of living in this town. Farah is deeply invested in the people and businesses that help Wilton thrive as well as the issues that prohibit growth and change. Her background is an impressive global study in communities and service, and now her focus is on us — her neighbors, friends, fellow candidates and everyone that calls Wilton home.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Soudagar

Farah Masani Embodies Dedication, Acts, and Drives Results; is ‘Ideal Choice’

To the Editor:

It is with great pleasure that I write this letter in support of Farah Masani for Selectperson.

I first met Farah in 2014 when she was renting a cottage next to us. Many people had rented that cottage to varying degrees of personality so I was reluctant to “meet the new neighbor.” However, I found myself at the bottom of the driveway bumping into Farah often and that is when I first got to know this truly remarkable person.

That year, my wife suffered a debilitating stroke. Farah was the first and the last person on the scene to help. Farah’s unrelenting energy really impressed me and I will be forever grateful to her for all her support during that time. From watching my son, to organizing our holidays, Farah was available to do it all no matter the personal expense.

Since then I have watched Farah apply the same rigor to everything she does, from volunteering to being a generous community member. If Wilton seeks a leader who embodies dedication, someone who doesn’t just speak but acts, and above all, someone who drives results, then Farah is the ideal choice. Farah would make Wilton better as our Selectperson.

Mark Gilmor

Farah Masani inspires, fosters diversity and helps residents amplify their voices

To the Editor:

It is with great pleasure that I recommend Farah Masani to Wilton’s Board of Selectperson. I first met Farah through the Working Mom’s Of Wilton FaceBook page, when I was looking for a dog walker. After meeting Farah, we talked about our love of food, canning and of course, our dogs. Needless to say, we hit it off and I soon found myself foraging for ramps with her!

Farah is a dedicated worker in all of her jobs (yes,she has many). She is passionate

about her work in our community. It is obvious in talking with her even after just 10

minutes, that her passion is to enhance community experiences for children and adults.

She does this by inspiring, fostering diversity and helping residents amplify their voices. Not only is Farah dedicated to our community, she is a dedicated wife, mother and friend. Her dedication to our schools and work with Trackside alone speak volumes. It is time for Wilton to move forward with positivity and transparency. Farah Masani is the person who can get this job done! As long as she still has time for a ramp walk next spring, my vote will be with Farah.

Kind regards,

Angela Goncalves

Farah Masani will bring positive change through experience, values, and leadership

To the Editor:

I write to wholeheartedly endorse Farah Masani for Wilton Selectperson. Having known Farah for a year, I’ve witnessed her dedication to our community, and am confident in her ability to bring about positive change through her experience, values, and leadership.

As a Wilton resident for two years, I’ve witnessed first-hand her inspiring leadership of Wilton Pride. Farah ensures every voice is heard and engages constructively with differing viewpoints, showcasing her dedication to unity and progress. Her passion for inclusivity and diversity reinforces her dedication to making Wilton welcoming for all.

Farah’s role as head of purchasing at Barcelona Wine Bar showcases her expertise in sourcing, managing resources, and fostering collaboration. Her entrepreneurial background adds a unique perspective to strategic decision-making and innovation.

What resonates with me is Farah’s commitment to meaningful change without being confined by the conventions of a career politician. Her fresh perspective, untethered by narrow partisan agendas, aligns seamlessly with our community’s needs.

I am fully confident in Farah Masani’s ability to excel as Wilton’s Selectperson. Her inclusive approach and her commitment to kindness, respect, and community, paired with her business expertise, make her a standout candidate.

Sincerely,

Kim Ammerman-Gerke

Farah Masani, a person of remarkable kindness, empathy, and thoughtfulness

To the Editor:

I am writing to offer my wholehearted support and endorsement for Farah Masani, a person of remarkable kindness, empathy, and thoughtfulness, who is now sharing herself for a position in public service.

Farah embodies the qualities we desperately need in our political sphere today.

Her unwavering dedication to understanding the concerns and needs of the community is unparalleled.

Farah possesses an exceptional ability to listen actively and respond thoughtfully to diverse perspectives, fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels heard and valued.

In times of divisiveness, Farah stands as a symbol of unity, bridging gaps and seeking common ground to ensure progress for all.

Her sincerity, integrity, and desire to collaborate for the greater good are evident in her track record of bringing people together.

With Farah at the BOS I am confident we can work towards a brighter future, where her compassion and thoughtfulness will guide decisions thus ensuring a society that thrives on unity and understanding.

Sandi Cassidy

Intelligent and dedicated, Farah Masani embodies the true spirit of grassroots community building

To the Editor:

It is with enthusiasm and conviction that I endorse Farah Masani as a candidate for Board of Selectpersons. Farah is an exceptionally intelligent and dedicated individual, embodying the true spirit of grassroots community building. Having witnessed Farah’s tireless efforts in nurturing our community over the years, I can attest to her remarkable ability to unite people and galvanize action. Farah possesses a deep understanding of issues and challenges that our community faces, and her innovative solutions-focused approach reflect her intelligence, foresight. Farah is able to see a vision and mobilize the community to achieve it. In addition to her sharp intellect, Farah has a genuine passion for empowering individuals at the grassroots level. She has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity, collaboration, and progress within our community. Her initiatives have already made a positive impact, and I have no doubt that she will continue to contribute significantly to our community’s growth and prosperity. I wholeheartedly urge you to support Farah Masani in her quest for building community together with her leadership. She represents the epitome of a visionary and diligent community builder, and our community stands to benefit immensely from her steadfast dedication and bright intellect.

Matt Brand

Farah Masani Puts Wilton First, Ahead of Politics or Agendas

To the Editor:

We give our whole-hearted endorsement for Farah Masani to serve on Wilton’s Board of Selectmen. Friend, mentor, farmer, mother, activist, feeder of the people and more, for over a decade we’ve been impressed by Farah’s drive, compassion and problem-solving acuity benefiting every aspect of life in Wilton.

When you want something done well Farah is your person. There is no challenge too small or daunting to deter Farah from devoting 100% of her boundless energy, brilliant mind and unending grace to focus on it, fix it and make it work for the town. She collaborates with diverse constituencies, knowing when to delegate and when to be hands-on to achieve results on time, within budget.

With a family that works in town, is educated in town, and lives smack dab in the middle of town, Farah is highly motivated to serve the town of Wilton and its people because she is one of them, putting Wilton first, ahead of politics or agendas. Having lived in Wilton for over 30 years, raising our family and participating in all aspects of Wilton life, we can’t think of a better candidate for Wilton.

Respectfully,

Ann Duffy and Nick Hanna