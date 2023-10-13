Every Friday during election season, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes letters to the editor regarding the election and candidates. We are publishing this letter separately because it directly addresses information published in a sponsored post about the 2023 election and candidates running for the Board of Education who are married to teachers employed by the Wilton Public Schools. The letter writer is one of the teachers married to a candidate and says information in that sponsored post specifically referencing him was “false and misleading.” We are publishing his letter separately because GMW failed to accurately fact check what was written about him. Below his letter, we’ve included additional Q&A with him to address and review particular points.

An Oct. 5 Statement from the Democratic Town Committee was recently published in GOOD Morning Wilton with false and misleading information. I do not want to add to the toxicity of this political environment so I want to state that I do not believe that this was done with unethical intentions. Rather I think that, in an effort to question ethics and motivations, the author rushed their messaging and did not check facts.

In their Oct. 5 sponsored post in GOOD Morning Wilton, the Democratic Town [Committee] leadership wrote, “Last year the Board debated and enacted a new schedule at Middlebrook, combining the reading/writing programs, and eliminating nine positions. At one point those eliminated positions included the spouse of one of these two candidates, and in a prior year, our schools adopted a program that happened to eliminate an annual stipend for the spouse of the other candidate (who has since become a leading opponent of that program). The conflicts are broad and unavoidable.”

While the letter falls just shy of naming me explicitly it wouldn’t take much effort to figure out who the spouse was that had their stipend “eliminated.” The problem is that I did not have a position or stipend eliminated.

The author of the DTC letter is referring to department heads (classroom teachers in social studies, science, math, reading….) at Middlebrook who lost stipend positions during the adoption of the instructional coaching program back in 2013. I was never a department head. I was a team leader and served in that capacity until 2020 when I left the position to help at the Trackside Teen Center. The author of the letter probably assumed that I was the social studies department head, or they just don’t understand the details of this situation. Either way, I do consider this a personal reference and an attack on my professionalism based on assumptions rather than research.

I have been working with kids… and in our wonderful community for over 20 years. It’s what I live for.

My wife Heather loved teaching at Middlebrook for the eight years she was there and kept talking about wanting to do something for the school community after starting work at Pepsi in 2021. Now we are defending our character and commitment to that same community. It’s ugly and leaves me saddened.

I am friends with and think highly of community members on all sides of the topics including [Board of Selectmen candidate] Farah Masani, [BOE member] Nicola Davies, [BOE Chair and current candidate] Ruth DeLuca… whose intentions focus on the good of the community and whose convictions sometimes differ from mine.

I do not know where this is going to end up, but I wanted to make you aware.

John Priest

Q&A

GMW: Did you ever hold a position or responsibility that was eliminated by the coaching program?

J. Priest: I never held a position or responsibility that was eliminated by the instructional coaching program.

GMW: Did you ever lose a stipend or remuneration due to the implementation of the coaching program or any other program introduced by the superintendent or another administrator?

J. Priest: I never lost a stipend or remuneration due to the implementation of the instructional coaching program or any other program introduced by the superintendent or other administrator. I also did not lose a stipend club position when the final round of cuts occurred in the budget season last year.

GMW: Was it your choice to step away from the position of team leader, willingly?

J. Priest: In the summer of 2020, during COVID, I stepped away from the instructional team leader position. I chose not to apply in the fall so that I could spend more time trying to keep Trackside Teen Center open during a challenging reconfiguration due to COVID. This was done completely willingly.

GMW: Did you ever work as an instructional leader at Middlebrook or in Wilton?

J. Priest: I worked as an instructional team leader for Team 6 Red beginning in 2005-2006 and it continued until I chose to not reapply in the fall of 2020.

GMW: Was your current position ever in jeopardy due to the reductions or changes made as part of the Middlebrook schedule change?

J. Priest: My current position was never in jeopardy due to reductions or changes made as part of the Middlebrook schedule change.