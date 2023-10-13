After a second two-hour executive-session deliberation on Thursday night, Oct. 12, the Wilton Council on Ethics gave an advisory opinion on Farah Masani‘s candidacy for the Board of Selectmen, noting that while her husband’s job as a Wilton police officer created conflicts for her, they could be managed with recusal or requests for an advisory opinion.

“In the opinion of the council, based on the definitions in the code, service on the BOS, under the facts presented in Ms. Masani’s letter, would present a potential or appearance of conflict of interest on matters specific to the police department and Police Commission,” Ethics Council Chair Thanh Tsoi read in the summary prior to a unanimous vote. “The potential or appearance of conflicts of interest can be managed, as indicated in the code, by recusal or request for an advisory opinion.”

A final version of the summary will be filed with the Town Clerk’s office in the next few days.

Steve Hudspeth, left, former Council of Ethics member and chair, and Mark Shaner, Board of Education candidate, were in attendance at Thursday night’s council meeting. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Steve Hudspeth, a former council member, shares his appreciation of the work of the four-person Council of Ethics. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

This is the fourth opinion given by this council this election season — more than in anyone’s memory — with Board of Education candidates Lori Bufano, Heather Priest and Mark Shaner all receiving opinions after each made individual requests.

Masani, a Democrat, was unable to attend the meeting, but expressed happiness with the summary.

“As anticipated, they have asked that I recuse from matters specific to the police department,” she said. “That makes great sense to me and leaves me able to serve Wilton on the vast majority of selectperson matters.

“I am particularly grateful that the council concludes that the conflict can be managed by recusal or request for an advisory opinion,” she said. “I plan to publicize the final opinion when available and be transparent with Wilton and commit to honoring the council’s advice.”

Tsoi read more of the summary aloud before the council’s vote, stating, “On September 20th, 2023, the Wilton Council on Ethics … received a request for an advisory opinion for Farah Masani, a candidate for the Wilton Board of Selectpersons. Ms. Masani’s spouse is currently employed by the Wilton Police Department and she disclosed that she may have financial interests or personal interests in certain matters relating to the police department.

“Ms. Masani requested an advisory opinion asking the council to specify the issues in which she could recuse herself per the Code of Ethics for the Town of Wilton, should she be elected to the Board of Seelctpersons,” she read.

The council previously met on Oct. 3, at which time it deliberated for two hours in executive session on the Masani decision, but did not conclude.

Shaner was in attendance for Thursday night’s meeting.

“I’m simply here because I’m interested in the outcome and it’s much more efficient to hear it in real-time than to go through the filing process and request a copy from Town Hall,” he said prior to the reading of the opinion.

Tom Dubin, chair of the Democratic Town Committee, waited out 90 minutes of the executive session in the hallway, but eventually left before the meeting reopened near 9 p.m. He later sent a statement to GOOD Morning Wilton expressing the DTC’s agreement with the council’s assessment and said he was pleased with their conclusions.

Also in attendance was Wilton resident Steve Hudspeth, a former chair and longtime member of the council.

He spoke for several minutes during the public comment period when council members reconvened following executive session, taking the opportunity to praise the work of the council.

“I’ve looked at what you’ve done in your advisory opinions,” he said. “I think they’re very, very well-thought-out and reflect the highest ideals of the Council on Ethics.”