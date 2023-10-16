[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Friday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]

On this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” Alex K. features the Wilton High School football team, which suffered its first loss of the season against Staples High School at Saturday’s rainy homecoming. Plus he’s at a great win by the girls soccer team.

Further down below, read aWHS boys golf coach Jack Majesky‘s updates on his team, and news about some Wilton rowers who brought home the hardware. And Gretchen McMahon’s photos — including several senior night celebrations — rounds out this week’s coverage.

Wilton Rowers Sweep New England Championship Regatta

Norwalk River Rowing put in an outstanding performance at the 14th Annual New England Junior and Master Championship Regatta in Worcester, MA this last weekend. With 10 gold medals and a bronze, Norwalk River dominated the wins at the event. Eight of the 11 winning boats had Wilton students from Wilton High School and Middlebrook Middle School. Here’s their tally — below are all gold-medal winners:

Women’s HS U15 4x-plus — MiddleBrook 8th grader Simi Bhutani and WHS freshman Olivia Sgritta

Men’s HS 4x — WHS juniors Luke Jameson and Cash Worthington, WHS Senior Max Reznick

Men’s HS 4x-plus — WHS senior Connor Wetzel

Women’s HS 4x — WHS junior Sophia Partola

Women’s HS 4x-plus WHS junior Ella Carbonara and WHS sophomore Anna Coppola

Men’s HS Varsity 2x — WHS Junior Samar Rokkam

Women’s HS Varsity 2x — WHS sophomore Maia Andjelkovic

Women’s HS Novice 2x — WHS junior Kelly Beneventano

Wilton Golf falls to Greenwich at Rolling Hills

In their final 2023 FCIAC Conference home match at Rolling Hills Country Club, the Wilton High School boys golf team played a solid round, returned a team score of 162 strokes, and took it on the chin from the Greenwich five via a 12-swing differential. The Cardinals simply produced a competitive six-over-par total display, three strokes superior to every opponent faced through 13 matches. The Warriors did not go quietly to the loss. The foursome pair of Co-Captain Hudson Hagmann and Tucker Farrell collaborated for an initial advantage featured by cards of even and one over par, 36 and 37. Senior lefty Drew Lane‘s 41 and a physically hampered Thomas Rogozynski‘s 48 filled in the third and fourth team scores. Will Soucy, playing in the exhibition (not match considered) sixth slot, birdied the difficult 426 yards doglegged uphill par 4 finishing hole to pencil in a fine 39.

The loss to the Cardinals left Wilton’s conference record (still with a final match soon to be played) at 8 wins, 3 losses, 2 ties — a near lock on inclusion in both FCIAC and state tournaments.

Gretchen McMahon Photography

Senior night celebrations:

Girls XC seniors honored Wednesday, Oct. 11 at their meet Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Boys XC seniors were honored Wednesday, Oct. 11. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Girls Soccer seniors were honored Thursday Night, Oct. 12 at Lilly Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Field Hockey seniors were honored on Oct. 2, at the WHS Stadium turf Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Boys Soccer seniors were honored Tuesday night, Oct. 10 at Lilly Field Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Wilton Captain David Unruh heads to the net as he scores Wilton’s first goal of the contest on Senior Night in the 4-1 win over St Joes. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Mya Salvino was Wilton’s top finisher Wednesday at Allens Meadow XC meet against McMahon, Stamford and Staples Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Cael Dexter and Ryan Smith celebrate Smith’s touchdown Saturday at Veteran’s Stadium Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

At the Homecoming game against Staples. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Alex Cohen finished first overall in Wednesday’s Senior Day meet against McMahon, Stamford and Staples Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Mary Sylvester makes a pass at center field as the WHS Field Hockey team defeated Glastonbury on Saturday in a rain soaked contest 3-1 Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography