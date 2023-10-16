Both ice cream treats and fun tricks earmarked last Friday evening’s (Oct. 13) annual Halloween Spooktacular at the Wilton Family YMCA.

“We’ve probably been doing this event for 15 years or so,” said Kimberly Fejes, early childhood and school age development director.

More than 100 people pre-registered for the event, which included games, crafts, dancing, and a haunted house.

Visitors wait to enter the haunted house. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

The LaManna family of Norwalk arrive for the party. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Chloe Palkimas, 6, of Wilton, one of two black cats meeting and greeting at the Y’s Spooktacular. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Shia Borelli, 12, prepares to scare kids in the spook house. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

A spooky witch. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Visitors line up to attend the Halloween Spooktacular. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Pamela Paulino, group fitness instructor, at right, leads some Halloween high fitness. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Christina Foley, special needs director, offers some treats to visitors. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Charlotte Roth, 3, of Weston does some coloring. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Luka Moreno, 4, of Wilton, a.k.a. Buzz Lightyear. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Holly DeBoer, 7 months, of Wilton, the youngest Wonder Woman. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Samuel Egas, 6, of Norwalk tries his hand at bowling. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Morgan Wetmore of Wilton and her daughter Laurel, 4, work on a project together. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Family arrive for the Halloween Spooktacular. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Riley Williams, 1, of Wilton, and her father Rob. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Alana Dangelica of Wilton and her daughter, Amelia Martin, 5 months, arrive for the Spooktacular. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

More than 20 staff members volunteered their time to make it a fun evening for families around the area, with the event geared toward children age 10 and under.

“It’s open to the public, so we expect members and nonmembers coming through our doors,” Fejes said.

Among the activities was a haunted house led by Mike Kazlauskas, senior camp and sports director.

“It’s really good for all ages because of the plethora of things we have,” he said of the event, including the spook house where the young visitors can state, on a scale of 1 to 10, just how intense they want the scare factor to be.

“It doesn’t have to be too scary for the little ones,” he said, with most of the work there done by a small group of young teen volunteers.

Shia Borelli, 12, of Wilton was one of them, having attended the annual event for years as a younger kid and now taking her first stab at handling the scares.

“I always thought it was fun to go around and look at all the scary things,” she said, wearing a Wednesday Addams costume, complete with Thing on her shoulder. “I’m glad that I get to work on it. I like to dress up.”

Maria Bonini, director of human resources, noted how much she has enjoyed taking part in the Halloween event over the last few years.

“It brings the community together to celebrate something,” she said, noting that as well as also helps the staff team together.

“We all enjoy doing this (and) seeing the kids have a good time,” she said. “We’re a team and we work together for a great event.”