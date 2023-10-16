Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Oct. 6-12, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported three properties changed hands.

All three were single-family homes. Two of the three properties sold for more than $2.1 million, including one that exceeded $2.5 million.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

19 Valeview Road: John Geoffrey and Diane Richmond Knox to Jordan and Lauren Smith. for $2,525,000

26 Ruscoe Road: Walter and Linda Valentine to Jonathan and Devon Pcolar, for $1,175,000

72 Seir Hill Road: John S. and Tammy Harrison Ward to David S. Goldman, for $2,150,000